Morgan Stanley Boosts The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target to $86.00

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.59.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $69.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average is $55.42. The Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $70.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,866 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $481,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,838 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,424 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $581,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,697,810 shares of company stock valued at $102,807,504 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

