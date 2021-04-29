Insider Selling: Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Sells 6,300 Shares of Stock

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total value of $437,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,950.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE RGR opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.36. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.60 and a 12-month high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.59. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm had revenue of $169.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 156.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,780,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,851,000 after buying an additional 152,732 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $15,131,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 49,790 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.