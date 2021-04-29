191 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Acquired by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $5,270,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,393,000. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total transaction of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at $56,887,876.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 13,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total value of $4,893,569.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 297,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,035,605.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock valued at $89,124,457. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR opened at $377.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.21. The company has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.96 and a 12-month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.78 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 94.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MPWR. Loop Capital upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

