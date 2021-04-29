Sentry Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 372 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,073.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,789,277.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Vertical Research lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.10.

Shares of HII stock opened at $210.24 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.44 and a fifty-two week high of $210.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.78.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.55%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

