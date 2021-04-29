Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 4,748 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
