Shundrawn A. Thomas Sells 4,748 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 4,748 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $510,315.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $111.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $67.43 and a 52 week high of $112.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.58. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.23%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Northern Trust by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Northern Trust by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 937.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America downgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.56.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

