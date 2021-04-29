Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $13.89 Million Stock Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,640,114 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,398,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,662,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,523,000 after acquiring an additional 771,307 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 464,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,003,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 3,009,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,939 shares during the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Banco Bradesco stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $5.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.57.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 14.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.1356 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.23%.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking; and insurance, pension plans and capitalization bonds. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, salary, and interbank deposits.

