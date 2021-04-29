Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 135 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.85.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $143.91 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $218,885.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,994.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

