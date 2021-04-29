Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $111.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.65. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.63 and a 52-week high of $112.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 6,447 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $672,293.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,652.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

