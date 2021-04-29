Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after purchasing an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after acquiring an additional 70,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $92.76 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.54 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.48.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,291 shares of company stock worth $1,054,265 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.