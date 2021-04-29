Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stock Position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 118,698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $669,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LORL stock opened at $39.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.40. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $50.85.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

