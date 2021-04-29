Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,364 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,604 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of DURECT worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 304,070 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,868 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in DURECT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,094 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in DURECT by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 491,438 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT Co. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $2.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.57.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

