Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

