Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBUU. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 89.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $83.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.74. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $93.00.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MBUU. B. Riley increased their price objective on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Malibu Boats presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.
In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $1,335,777.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 14,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.01, for a total value of $1,169,603.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,209,415. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.
Malibu Boats Company Profile
Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).
Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.