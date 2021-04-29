Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 309 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $676,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $74.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

