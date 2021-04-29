Truist Financial Corp Makes New $211,000 Investment in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEV. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Europe ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 62,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEV opened at $53.20 on Thursday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.02.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

