Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $116.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21 and a beta of 1.81. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $125.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $370.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.66 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 7.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AEIS shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.75.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

