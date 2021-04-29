Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Leap Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). Leap Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.55) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leap Therapeutics.

Get Leap Therapeutics alerts:

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPTX. Raymond James set a $3.50 target price on Leap Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.80.

Shares of LPTX opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $102.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. Leap Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 41.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leap Therapeutics

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Leap Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leap Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.