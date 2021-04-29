Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $176.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $188.23.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.76%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.25.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares in the company, valued at $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,810 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.