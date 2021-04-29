Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in CarMax in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 500.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Stephens raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.21.

NYSE:KMX opened at $134.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $136.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total transaction of $1,155,357.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,814.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock valued at $28,060,337 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

