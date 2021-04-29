Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Robert Half International by 723.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

RHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.63.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $87.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.52. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $41.82 and a one year high of $89.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.