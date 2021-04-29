Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

In related news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKU opened at $46.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

