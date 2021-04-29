Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.07 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%.

MTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Materialise by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 27,023 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Materialise by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 362,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,637,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $2,569,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTLS stock opened at $32.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -410.88 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Materialise has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

