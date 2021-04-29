Royal Bank of Canada Raises The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $190.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $190.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PNC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.05.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $185.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $93.27 and a 1 year high of $186.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,455 shares of company stock worth $546,810. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

