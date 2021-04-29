Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands stock opened at $26.66 on Monday. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of -102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Newell Brands by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after buying an additional 1,940,325 shares during the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after buying an additional 471,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

