Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 5.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

