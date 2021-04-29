Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.
Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $77.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.65.
Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile
Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.
