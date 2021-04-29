Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 6,486 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 223,685 shares.The stock last traded at $5.25 and had previously closed at $5.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corporación América Airports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 3.19.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.43. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 29.12% and a negative return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Corporación América Airports S.A. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAAP. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 22.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports by 14.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $545,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 4.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile (NYSE:CAAP)

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

