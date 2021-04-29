StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 5,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 80,326 shares.The stock last traded at $60.34 and had previously closed at $61.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other StoneX Group news, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 5,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $352,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,332 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.45 per share, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 over the last 90 days. 17.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneX Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

