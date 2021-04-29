Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Shares Gap Down to $42.94

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.94, but opened at $41.78. Core-Mark shares last traded at $42.30, with a volume of 41 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on CORE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.26. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 24.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.5% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,914,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 3.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,672,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 45.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

