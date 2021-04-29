Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Gap Down to $41.47

Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.47, but opened at $40.09. Synchrony Financial shares last traded at $40.29, with a volume of 59,169 shares changing hands.

SYF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,964,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,479,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

