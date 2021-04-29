Sprott (NYSE:SII) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Sprott (NYSE:SII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprott Inc. is an alternative asset manager as well as precious metal investor. It provide investors with specialized investment strategies which include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage, through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia. Sprott Inc. is based in TORONTO. “

SII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Sprott stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.73. Sprott has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $46.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SII. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Sprott by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. 20.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

