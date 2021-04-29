Genius Brands International (NASDAQ:GNUS) Shares Gap Down to $1.84

Shares of Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.84, but opened at $1.80. Genius Brands International shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 58,216 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genius Brands International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Brands International in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 79,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Genius Brands International by 151.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 37,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

