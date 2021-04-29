Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.06% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $37.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,085,000 after acquiring an additional 306,665 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,236,000 after purchasing an additional 415,206 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,974,000 after purchasing an additional 132,667 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,390,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,964,000 after acquiring an additional 380,817 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 614,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,107,000 after acquiring an additional 138,767 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

