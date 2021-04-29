Nielsen (NLSN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Nielsen has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 1.43-1.54 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $1.43 to $1.54 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nielsen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $25.59 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nielsen in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Nielsen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.