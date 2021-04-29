CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CEOS stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.49.
CeCors Company Profile
