CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 155.6% from the March 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CEOS stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. CeCors has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.49.

CeCors Company Profile

CeCors, Inc provides high density public metro Ethernet switching, including Layer 2/3 switching platforms. It serves metro services providers, telecom companies, cable operators, and wireless suppliers. The company, formerly known as Foldera, Inc, was founded in 2001 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

