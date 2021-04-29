International Seaways (INSW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The transportation company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.47 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 16.95%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of INSW opened at $18.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $512.59 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $26.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.71.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

