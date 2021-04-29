Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

About Pipestone Energy

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

