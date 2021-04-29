Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Short Interest Update

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a growth of 164.0% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.75 to $2.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $1.30 on Thursday. Pipestone Energy has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

