Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 515 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $207,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $247,000. Iowa State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $1,689,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4,195.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,125 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 17,703 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $117.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.68. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.71 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BBY shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.05.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $92,128.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,821 shares of company stock worth $4,923,594 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

