Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.96. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.92%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,118 shares of company stock worth $4,771,584. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.17.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.