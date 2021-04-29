Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases Shares of 6,842 Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $29.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.84 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.40 million. Callaway Golf had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a positive return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lowered Callaway Golf from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Callaway Golf Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs and golf balls, apparel, gear, and other products. It operates through two segments, Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Golf Equipment segment provides drivers, fairway woods, hybrids, irons, wedges and packaged sets, putters, and pre-owned golf clubs under the Callaway and Odyssey brands, as well as golf balls under the Callaway Golf and Strata brand names.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY).

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.