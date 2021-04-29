Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Fortinet by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $687,220,000 after acquiring an additional 727,949 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fortinet by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $265,383,000 after acquiring an additional 912,854 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,918,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fortinet by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,486,000 after acquiring an additional 138,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fortinet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 292,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fortinet from $195.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. OTR Global upgraded Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fortinet from $139.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.08.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $487,938.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,891.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,102 shares of company stock valued at $11,979,732 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $198.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

