Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,041 Shares of Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 20.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Talend were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in Talend by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talend by 7.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Talend by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Talend by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talend in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TLND. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Talend currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Shares of Talend stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 0.84. Talend S.A. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. Talend’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $198,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,833 shares of company stock worth $1,175,650. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

