Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 570.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,208,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,092,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RACE opened at $217.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.77. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.11.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

