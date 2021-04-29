CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is an oncology focused biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing Probody(TM) therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline focuses areas consist of Precision cancer immunotherapy and Probody drug conjugates. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $9.91 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $642.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,636.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 218,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 37.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 31,401 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

