Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Major Shareholder Sells $669,000.00 in Stock

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $669,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,304,079.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ OCSL opened at $6.78 on Thursday. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.86 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OCSL shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 19,993 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after acquiring an additional 112,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 17.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,688,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 65,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

