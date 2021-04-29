Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Churchill Downs, the world’s most legendary racetrack, has conducted Thoroughbred racing and presented America’s greatest race, the Kentucky Derby. Churchill Downs, Inc. has Five racetracks; Six casinos; Big Fish Games, the world’s largest distributor of casual games; The country’s leading online wagering business, TwinSpires.com; A video poker business, A multi-state network of off-track betting (OTB) facilities; and a collection of racing-related data, totalisator and telecommunication companies that support CDI’s sports and gaming operations. CDI owes much to its horse racing heritage and is expanding on that tradition while evolving its business mix, management team and growth strategies to navigate any challenges. CDI’s launch of TwinSpires.com, an advance-deposit waging platform that allows customers to wager on horse racing from computers, tablet devices and smart phones, created another retail outlet for wagering transactions and data distribution. “

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

Shares of CHDN opened at $219.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $89.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total value of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth about $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.