The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Cricut in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Cricut alerts:

Shares of CRCT opened at $26.05 on Monday. Cricut has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $26.24.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.