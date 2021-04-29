Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CNTY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.88.

Century Casinos stock opened at $12.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64. The company has a market cap of $378.87 million, a P/E ratio of -5.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Century Casinos has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.25 million. On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,296,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,671,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after buying an additional 85,536 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,522,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,731,000 after buying an additional 22,888 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 849,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

