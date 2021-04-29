Frank M. Fischer Buys 50,000 Shares of Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

Neuropace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Director Frank M. Fischer acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,947. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Neuropace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $27.38.

About Neuropace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

