Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,878 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.

NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.