Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Insider William Banyai Sells 19,878 Shares

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
William Banyai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, William Banyai sold 20,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.61, for a total transaction of $2,652,200.00.
NASDAQ:TWST opened at $141.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -37.78 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $214.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,375,000 after purchasing an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,488,000 after purchasing an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,840,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,017,000 after purchasing an additional 223,928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,189,000 after purchasing an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,613,000 after purchasing an additional 800,661 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.40.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.