NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $63,000 Position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.05% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 99,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $2,288,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $39.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $34.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

