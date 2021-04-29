NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.4% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 122,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after buying an additional 34,080 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.95.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $355.17 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $361.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $341.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

